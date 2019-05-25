Senior Student-Athletes at Augustana University Score Big

SIOUX FALLS, SD- Saturday is Graduation Day at Augustana University in Sioux Falls. But there are a number of seniors who aren’t able to walk across the stage. That’s because many of them are student-athletes, and spring sports are still in full swing. For those senior athletes missing their graduation because of games, the university made it a priority to still honor them.

On Monday night, a small ceremony in Augustana’s chapel honored 10 student-athletes from the softball, baseball, and track teams. Many of these student-athletes were not able to attend their actual graduation due to the Central Super Regional Baseball Tournament, NCAA Division II Outdoor Track & Field Championships in Texas, and the NCAA Division II Softball Championship in Denver. The Central Super Regional Baseball Tournament is hosted by Augustana, and three Viking seniors also got special recognition on Saturday at home plate.

“They’ve worked so hard both to get to this place in the playoffs but also on that degree. So the very most important thing is that we honor them as Augie graduates and all of this is just a bonus that they’re in this position to achieve both,” says NCAA Faculty Representative from Augustana Marcia Entwistle.

Seniors on the Augustana softball team also got a special honor after their tournament earlier this week. The four athletes received their diploma on the field from Augustana President, Stephanie Herseth Sandlin.