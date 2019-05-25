St. Thomas More Sweeps State A Team Track Titles

Highlights From The 2019 State A Track & Field Meet

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The St. Thomas More Cavalier track and field programs continued a dominant decade at the State Track meet on Saturday afternoon in Sioux Falls.

The Cavalier girls’ claimed their fifth straight team championship (and sixth in the last seven seasons) and the boys’ team followed suit with their second straight tite (fourth in the last five years).

There were plenty of other highlights on Saturday afternoon, and to see them click on the video viewer for highlights! Team standings are below.

STATE A TRACK & FIELD MEET

Boys’ Team Standings

1. St. Thomas More (97)

2. SF Christian (78)

3. Lennox (48)

4. Beresford (37)

5. Custer (36)

Girls’ Team Standings

1. St. Thomas More (76)

2. Custer (66)

3. Parker (55)

4. West Central (46)

5. Beresford (40)