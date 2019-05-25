Viborg-Hurley Boys Take State B Track Title While Deubrook Girls Three-Peat

2019 State B Track & Field Meet
SIOUX FALLS, S.D.  —  For the third straight year the Deubrook Dolphing girls’ track and field team are the State B Champions.

Deubrook wrapped up the title with a first place finish in the final event of Saturday’s championship finale, the 4×400 meter relay, edging out Ipswich for the championship by nine points.  Viborg-Hurley claimed the boys’ team title on the strength of three relay wins.

STATE B TRACK & FIELD MEET @ SIOUX FALLS, S.D.
Boys’ Team Standings
1.  Viborg-Hurley (76)

2.  Wall (63)

3.  Warner (41)

T4.  Freeman (32)

T4.  Ipswich (32)

Girls’ Team Standings
1.  Deubrook (76-3rd Straight Team Title)

2.  Ipswich (67)

3.  Colman-Egan (53)

T4.  White River (38)

T4.  Chester (38)

