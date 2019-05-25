Viborg-Hurley Boys Take State B Track Title While Deubrook Girls Three-Peat
2019 State B Track & Field Meet
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — For the third straight year the Deubrook Dolphing girls’ track and field team are the State B Champions.
Deubrook wrapped up the title with a first place finish in the final event of Saturday’s championship finale, the 4×400 meter relay, edging out Ipswich for the championship by nine points. Viborg-Hurley claimed the boys’ team title on the strength of three relay wins.
Click on the video viewer for highlights! Team Standings are listed below
STATE B TRACK & FIELD MEET @ SIOUX FALLS, S.D.
Boys’ Team Standings
1. Viborg-Hurley (76)
2. Wall (63)
3. Warner (41)
T4. Freeman (32)
T4. Ipswich (32)
Girls’ Team Standings
1. Deubrook (76-3rd Straight Team Title)
2. Ipswich (67)
3. Colman-Egan (53)
T4. White River (38)
T4. Chester (38)