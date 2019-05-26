Augustana Ready For Exciting National Championship Rematch With Texas A&M-Kingsville

Vikings lost to Javelinas 3-2 in February

DENVER, CO — Through all their successes, the Augustana softball team has maintained that anything less than a national championship wouldn’t satisfy them.

Now they’re two wins away from that goal.

With last night’s 6-0 victory over Young Harris, Augie advanced to the Division Two National Championship series. The Vikings have been unbeaten and largely unchallenged through three victories.

Now they’ll face another unbeaten team, the Texas A&M-Kingsville Javelinas, in a best of three championship series. These two met way back in the sixth game of the season on February 3rd with Kingsville winning 3-2.

Plenty has changed for both teams in the nearly four months since then, but coach Gretta Melsted doesn’t expect a change in the quality of play.

Game one is tonight at 6:00 PM. Game two of the series is tomorrow at 1:00 PM. If needed a third and decisive game would follow that one.