Doctor Runs 50 5K’s for Mental Health Awareness

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.-Fifty 5K runs in 50 states in 50 days. That may seem like a big goal, but for one runner, there’s no goal too big, especially when it comes to mental health awareness. This is the second year Wisconsin Doctor Adel Korkor has planned out a 5K in each state. He ran his 30th 5K of the year Sunday at Sertoma Park in Sioux Falls. During his runs, the doctor talks with communities about mental health. He says physical activity can have a positive impact on those with mental illnesses.

“People need to know that despite the fact that their resources are constrained, there is help out there. They can reach out and they should reach out because it could make a huge difference in their lives. It could save their lives,” said Dr. Korkor.

Doctor Korkor says this cause is important as many people are affected by mental health. Thirty years ago he suffered from panic disorder and found running to be helpful. This run also hit home for many participants.

“We lost our sister to suicide in December after a long struggle with some mental health issues. Losing our sister, our family has made a great effort to use that as an opportunity to talk to people and help people become more aware of the need for mental health services,” said Participant Takara Schomberg.

Dr. Korkor’s next stop is Des Moines, Iowa. He will have completed all 50 5K’s by June 15th.