Former South Dakotan Jej Vinson’s Life After NBC’s “The Voice”

SIOUX FALLS, SD- Throughout this season on NBC’s “The Voice,” we’ve caught up with one contestant with South Dakota ties. Jej Vinson once lived in Flandreau before moving to Los Angeles to pursue music, ultimately ending up on this year’s show.

Unfortunately, Jej’s journey came to an end two weeks before the finale. From the start of the live shows, Jej survived most elimination rounds. He was even saved by coach Kelly Clarkson to launch him to the Top 13. Jej says throughout his time on the show, he was overwhelmed by the support from friends, family and fans back in South Dakota. He also adds this support did not go unnoticed.

“When you guys posted a party at ‘Mad Mary’s,’ that was just so incredible to like see and to see all the footage from people that they’ve sent to me. It’s just so sweet and the fact that I still get a lot of calls from people in South Dakota,” says Jej Vinson from Season 16 of NBC’s “The Voice.”

Since the show, Jej has released new music and he even performed with his coach in Las Vegas on Friday.