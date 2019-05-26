Future Coyotes Krista Bickley & Karley Peters End Prep Careers On High Note

Each Claims State Titles During Final Day Of State Meet

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The State Track & Field meet concluded yesterday, wrapping up the brilliant prep careers of a couple of future South Dakota Coyotes.

Brandon Valley senior Krista Bickley won the 400 meter dash for the fifth straight time and was also the anchor on a pair of relay champions for the Lynx. In Class A Parker’s Karley Peters won the 100 meter dash and also anchored a pair of relay titles, finishing her career with nine state championships.

Next year they’ll be teammates at USD and, though they’re both excited for what’s ahead, it’s certainly tough to say goodbye to their prep teammates.