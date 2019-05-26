Huber Proud Of Vikings 2019 Campaign

Young Roster Nearly Returned To College World Series

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The Augustana baseball team’s quest for a second straight national title came to an end yesterday as the Vikings were swept away by Central Missouri in their Super Regional.

Though it’ll be hard to ever again be satisfied with anything but raising a national title trophy after last year, Augustana still had plenty to be proud of in 2019. Despite losing several MLB draft picks and key seniors off their 2018 championship team, the Viking won 43 games and NSIC regular season and tournament titles. They earned the top seed in the Central Region, hosting both it and the Super Regional for the first time in program history.