O’Gorman Coach Makes History In Knights State Baseball Championship Win

Dan Hughes First To Win State Baseball Title As Player & Coach

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The O’Gorman baseball team swung some big sticks to bring home the third state championship in program history.

Keyed by a grand slam from Tate Wishard, the Knights defeated Mitchell 11-4 to claim their first title since 2012.

It’s an historic first for their coach Dan Hughes, who becomes the first person to win a state championship as both a coach and player, winning it as a prep for the Knights nine years ago.