Rachel King’s Comeback Helps Her Qualify For NCAA National Track & Field Meet

One Of Seven Local Qualifiers

SACRAMENTO, CA — State and U will have several athletes heading off to the NCAA National Track & Field Meet, non qualifying more dramatically than South Dakota State’s Rachel King.

The senior became the first Jackrabbit to qualify for nationals in consecutive seasons, coming from behind down the stretch and winning the third and final qualifying heat of the 3,000 meter steeplechase at the West regional in Sacramento Friday night with a time of 9:50.15

King will be one of seven qualifiers to nationals from SDSU and USD. The Jackrabbit 4×100 men’s relay team will join King as the contingent from Brookings. Meanwhile it’ll be a party of five for the Coyotes. Defending national Pole Vault champion Chris Nilsen will represent the men while Helen Falda will vault for the women. Parker’s Zach Anderson will be in the high jump, Ben Hammer the shot putt and Lara Boman the hammer.

Nationals are June 5th through the 8th