The Sanford International Tournament In Need of Volunteers

SIOUX FALLS, SD-Diane and Jim Sturdevant are avid golf fans who were among the over 1-thousand volunteers at the inaugural Sanford International Tournament. In fact, they jumped on the chance to be part of the historic golf event at Minnehaha Country Club.

“We (sort of) felt like maybe as members of the club it was (partly) a responsibility and an opportunity to help with the tournament. We just thought it would be a lot of fun to (you know) have a closer view of what was going on,” says Volunteer Diane Sturdevant.

Tournament officials expect a bigger turnout for volunteers with a goal of at least 12-hundred. So far a little over 630 are registered. Some volunteer opportunities include punching in scoring information and the driving range. Being a marshal on the course is a position that needs more people.

“They ensure crowd control. Making sure that the crowd stays quiet when the golfers are hitting and making sure they can find the air in golf shot. You get to be really close to the players inside the ropes and also in between shots you can (kind of) chat with your family and friends,” says Tournament and Volunteer Coordinator McKenzie Swenson.

After their experience of being hole captains for the marshals on the 18th hole, Diane and Jim are volunteering again to show the world their South Dakota pride.

“We’re inviting some of the best golfers in the world: the legends of golf to come here. For the PGA to come here and put us on national television……it was a wonderful experience and we just thought that (you know) since we love golf we should be a part of that,” states Volunteer Jim Sturdevant.

Volunteer registration is still open and for kids at least 12-years-old there’s a Junior Program. Visit the Sanford International website to sign up for volunteer opportunities for the tournament.