Augustana Rallies Past Kingsville To Force Decisive National Championship Game

Vikings Take Game Two 6-4

DENVER, CO — For the second time this postseason the Augustana softball team stared down elimination and won.

If they do so again they’ll be NCAA Division Two National Champions.

Following last night’s 7-2 loss in the Championship Series first game, the Vikings rallied from one run down to defeat Texas A&M-Kingsville 6-4 in game two to force a decisive third game for the championship. That game is currently in progress.

As they have for most all of their postseason games, the Vikings struck first with a two-run homerun from Maggie Dunnett in the second inning to go up 2-0. Kingsville (the designated home team) answered in their half of the inning with a two-run single from Loren Kelly and then went ahead in the third inning on a Mackenzie Mays RBI single.

Unlike last night’s series opener the Vikings would take advantage of scoring opportunities and mount a comeback. Kara McDougall slapped a single up the middle in the fourth inning that tied the game at 3-3. In the next inning Maggie Kadrlik belted a two-run shot to give the Vikings a 5-3 lead.

The Javelinas got one back in their half of the fifth inning thanks to a solo shot but Kadrlik gave Augie more insurance with another homerun in the 7th inning.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!