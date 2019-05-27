Fallen Soldiers Honored at Hills of Rest Cemetery’s Memorial Day Service

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Vietnam veteran Craig Tschetter says in war it isn’t the fear of death that leaves the biggest impact, but the deaths of fellow brothers and soldiers.

Tschetter reiterated those sediments during his Memorial Day speech at Hills of Rest Cemetery today. During his speech, Tschetter told the stories of his fellow soldiers, to remind us just how thankful we should be for the soldiers that gave their lives.

“We can go back to the revolutionary war or today with the global war on terrorism. The fact of the matter is Memorial Day is to honor all those that gave their sacrifice to our country,” said Tschetter.

The Huron, South Dakota native served in combat for twenty months and was awarded two purple hearts during his career.