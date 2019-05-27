Families Honor the Brave and Fallen in Memorial Day Services

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Rain or shine, Memorial Day services for Sioux Falls veterans marched on.

Veterans and their families came together to pay tribute to fallen soldiers at the VFW. Throughout the ceremony, the Sioux Falls Municipal Band honored the lives of soldiers with songs like “God Bless America,” and “In Their Honor.”

Among the veterans in attendance was World War II veteran Ray Reker, who takes this time to remember the sacrifices made in order to keep America free.

“Five of us served in WWII and they’re all passed away now. I’m the last one left, so it means a lot. Then I have grandsons in the service at this time and it’s really fitting we have a day like this,” said Reker.