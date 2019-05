Heavy Rainfall Contributes to Rural, City Roads Flooding

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The recent round of rain is adding to flooding troubles on the road.

A heavily trafficked intersection in Brandon was closed Monday morning due to water flooding the road. Drivers were being asked to avoid Splitrock and Redwood Boulevards.

No travel was advised on rural roads in Turner County due to water washing out many dirt roads.

In Lincoln County, Highway 135 has been closed near Lake Alvin due to water issues.