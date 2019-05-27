Kingsville’s Six-Run Sixth Inning Sinks Augustana In Opener Of National Championship Series

DENVER, CO. — The Augustana softball team will need to win twice on Memorial Day to make their National Championship dream come true.

In a game that was delayed nearly five hours by lightning and severe weather in the Denver area, Texas A&M-Kingsville’s six-run sixth inning proved to be the difference in Game One of the NCAA Division Two National Championship Series, sinking the Vikings 7-2.

After a three hour, 45 minute lightning delay to start the game, and a second lightning delay prior to the top of the 2nd inning, the Vikings appeared to be in control for most of the game. Sam Eisenreich homered in the second inning to give Augustana a 1-0 lead. After Kingsville tied the game in the top of the third, Kendall Cornick answered with a solo shot in the home half of the inning to give the Vikings a 2-1 lead.

That lead held up until the disastrous sixth inning. After a leadoff double, Veronica Chavez took Ashley Mickschl deep for a two-run homerun that gave Kingsville a 3-2 lead. Trailing for the first time in the College World Series, the Vikings couldn’t stop the bleeding. Victoria Schoonard-Saborio would later crack a bases clearing double and score herself on a Anastasia Leibas single.

The Vikings had other opportunities to score but left five on base.

Augustana (59-11) will have to beat the Javelinas twice tomorrow to claim the program’s first national title since 1991. Game two will start at 3 PM CDT. Should the Vikings win a third, winner-take-all game would follow 30 minutes after game two’s conclusion.