More Than 1,500 Sioux Falls High School Students Graduate

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Sioux Falls School District alone graduated more than 1,500 students this weekend.

Four ceremonies were held at the Sioux Falls Arena on Sunday. Of the 2019 graduating class, 419 students were recognized as “regents scholars” by the South Dakota Department of Education. 20 students were also recognized as National Merit finalists.