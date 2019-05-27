NATIONAL CHAMPIONS! Augustana Softball Rallies Past Kingsville Twice To Claim Title!

DENVER, CO — The Augustana Viking softball team are the 2019 NCAA Division Two National Champions after a remarkable Memorial Day of comeback victories.

With their backs to the wall in the best-of-three National Championship Series after last night’s 7-2 loss in game one, Augustana rallied from 3-2 down in game two to beat Texas A&M-Kingsville 6-4 and force a decisive, winner-take-all third championship game.

After spotting Kingsville the game’s first four runs to open game three, Augustana scored six unanswered over the final five innings to claim the program’s second national title with a victory. Shannon Petersen’s two-out, two-run double tied the game at four in the 5th inning. One inning later Kendall Cornick hit a two-out, two-run single that put Augie on top.

Kingsville sent the winning run to the plate in the bottom of the seventh but induced a groundout to claim the program’s first national title since 1991.

We’ll have highlights and a recap on KDLT News at 10. Keep checking this page for more updates. Below are highlights from the Vikings game two win.