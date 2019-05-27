Rain Moves Historic Memorial Day Mass Indoors

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The morning rain caused one of the most historic Memorial Day services in Sioux Falls to move inside.

For nearly 50 years, the mass has been held at St. Michael’s Cemetary. This year, the service was moved to the Cathedral due to rain.

While the wet weather presented its challenges, the true meaning behind the day wasn’t forgotten.

“The truth is, regardless of where you’re at, you’re still celebrating who have offered their lives in battle and as soldiers and have given themselves completely,” said father Kristopher Cowles.

Over 100 worshipper attended the mass.