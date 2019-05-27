Scoreboard Memorial Day 2019

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — SCOREBOARD FOR MEMORIAL DAY MONDAY, MAY 27TH, 2019

MLB

Twins vs. Milwaukee (*7:00 PM)

American Association

Canaries @ Chicago (*PPD, Doubleheader Tomorrow)

College Softball

NCAA Division Two National Championship Series @ Denver, CO

Game Two

Augustana 6, Texas A&M Kingsville 4 (*Series Tied 1-1)

Game Three

Augustana 6, Texas A&M Kingsville 4 (*7th Inning)

H.S. Baseball

State B Quarterfinals @ Sioux Falls, S.D.

Quarterfinals

Lennox 1, Bon Homme/Scotland 0

Redfield 14, Winner/Colome 2

Madison vs. St. Thomas More

Dell Rapids vs. Dakota Valley