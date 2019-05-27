State B Baseball Quarterfinal Highlights

Lennox, Redfield, Madison & Dakota Valley Advance To Semifinals Tuesday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — With so much of their spring season hampered by weather it was fitting that the State B Baseball Tournament would be impacted by it.

Quarterfinals on Monday started three hours late and were moved from Sioux Falls Stadium to Ronken Field at Augustana.

Click on the video viewer for highlights from Lennox 1-0 win over Bon Homme/Scotland, Redfield’s 14-2 victory over Winner/Colome, Madison’s 3-0 triumph against St. Thomas More and Dakota Valley’s late 5-0 shutout of Dell Rapids!