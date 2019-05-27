Prairie Village Getting Back on Track

MADISON, SD- The Historic Prairie Village’s season starts the first weekend of May. One of the main attractions is a 2-mile railroad track that surrounds the village.

“There’s very few places that offer train rides. In South Dakota there’s only two locations: eastern South Dakota at Prairie Village and western South Dakota at the 1880 Train. So it’s not something you can go experience everyday,” says Steam Locomotive Engineer Pat Routier.

During their season, the outdoor museum offers train rides every Saturday. But shortly after rides started, crews noticed mud covering the base of the track. This meant the train was sinking. The damage has since stopped rides until further notice. Besides yearly maintenance work, this is the biggest repair project to date.

“We had to lift the railroad ties and rail and everything back up out of the mud,” explains Routier. “Now when we put track back down on our land, we put (what we call) balise back under the railroad ties and rail to give it a better, sound foundation.”

For 3 weeks, crews have been taking advantage of the sunny days to fix the railroad. Besides fighting the weather, the people working on the track are volunteers so it’s a challenge to get enough people. But Prairie Village officials say their work efforts show a lot of dedication.

“They (by enlarge) do have other jobs and (you know) they got families and places to be. You know, this is memorial day weekend. They can be (very easily) doing things with their families that you wouldn’t blame them for wanting to do and some of them are still out here working,’ says General Manager of Prairie Village Faron Wahl.

Prairie Village hopes to have the track repaired and the train back on track by next weekend.