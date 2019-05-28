Class “B” Final Four Highlights

Lennox beat Redfield 11-3, Dakota Valley beat Madison 3-0

SIOUX FALLS, SD— After a day filled this delays yesterday, today was a beautiful day for baseball.

The Final Four was set as Lennox took on Redfield and Dakota Valley took on Madison.

Lennox used a six-run second inning to pull away from Redfield

, 7-2.

Then in the fourth, Lennox had three runs that put the game away as they advance to the Championship winning 11-3.

About 30 minutes after the conclusion of Lennox v. Redfield, Madison and Dakota Valley squared off for a chance to meet Lennox in the championship.

This game was truly defensive as Dakota Valley scored three runs and did not give up any.

They shut-out Madison 3-0, click the play button to watch highlights.