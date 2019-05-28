Class “B” Final Four Highlights
Lennox beat Redfield 11-3, Dakota Valley beat Madison 3-0
SIOUX FALLS, SD— After a day filled this delays yesterday, today was a beautiful day for baseball.
The Final Four was set as Lennox took on Redfield and Dakota Valley took on Madison.
Lennox used a six-run second inning to pull away from Redfield
, 7-2.
Then in the fourth, Lennox had three runs that put the game away as they advance to the Championship winning 11-3.
About 30 minutes after the conclusion of Lennox v. Redfield, Madison and Dakota Valley squared off for a chance to meet Lennox in the championship.
This game was truly defensive as Dakota Valley scored three runs and did not give up any.
They shut-out Madison 3-0, click the play button to watch highlights.