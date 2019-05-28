Committee Reveals 2020-2021 School Year Calendar Recommendations

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Sioux Falls School District calendar committee revealed their 2020-2021 school calendar.

With 8,600 individual responses received, the committee, made up of parents, school board members. and staff, have a tentative calendar for the next school year.

Most votes opted for a short first week, starting before Labor Day and ending school prior to Memorial Day. For now, the plan is to ease students back into the swing of school with a two-day week, followed by a four-day week, a then a four-day Labor Day weekend.