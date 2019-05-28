D-II Softball Champs Return Home!

SIOUX FALLS, SD— The Vikings should be partying like its 1991 after winning their second

softball national championship in program history last night, and the

champions returned back to campus today.

The Vikings road to the championship was not easy.

During this run, they had to travel to Minnesota for regionals.

Then Augie went to Oklahoma for super-regionals.

Then finally they finally traveled to Denver for the World Series.

Even yesterday was difficult for the Vikings; they had to beat the Texas A&M

Kingsville two times to claim the title.

Starring at the end of their season, the Vikings attitude and togetherness

was the game changer.

“What’s the worst thing that’s going to happen, we’re second in the country

that’s pretty amazing and we were thankful to be playing in that,” said

Gretta Melsted, Augie head coach. “And we knew that we could do it.”

“We just kept playing the game that we, with our teammates that we love so

much and respecting the game and giving it everything that we had, because

it was going to be the last time that we played together,” said Maggie

Kadrlik, Augie senior catcher. “So we wanted to make sure we had no

regrets.”

What a special season that they had.

The Vikings finished with 61 wins and their star Kadrlik had 19 home-runs

and 86 hits.

Nice how baseball and softball can switch off who wins the natty.