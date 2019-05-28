Design Plans for Thomas Jefferson High School to Be Unveiled

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The final plan for Sioux Falls’ newest school, Thomas Jefferson High, will be unveiled to the school board this evening.

The architects who have spent the last six months designing the school will present their master plan. Jefferson High School will be built in northwest Sioux Falls.

Architects say it will have a different look than the other high schools in Sioux Falls. It will be a two-story structure with “learning suites” and an advanced security system.

“It’s kind of broken down into different hierarchies and we’re taking into account security. It’s going to have the best security, it’s going to have lockdowns in each one of those houses,” said Operational Services Director Jeff Kreiter.

Groundbreaking is scheduled for June 18th and the school is expected to open in the fall of 2021.

