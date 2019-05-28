Hit and Run Crash Sends Woman to Hospital, Damages Bus Shelter

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls Police are looking for the suspect in a hit and run crash that injured a 19-year-old woman and damaged a bus shelter.

Authorities say the girl was trying to turn into the Turning Leaf apartments near Cleveland Avenue and Madison Street Sunday night. Another car collider with her, sending her vehicle into a bus shelter and nearby trees. Authorities say the suspect car continued North.

The 19-year-old woman was taken to the hospital with non-serious injuries. Authorities say the crash caused $7,000 in damage to the bus shelter.

Authorities don’t have a description of the suspect’s vehicle but say it should have extensive front end damage.