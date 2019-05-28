Lennox Wins FIRST CLASS “B” STATE TITLE!

SIOUX FALLS, SD—- After, Lennox defeated Redfield 11-3 and Dakota Valley defeated Madison 3-0, the class “B” Championship was set.

In the 1st bases were loaded, Orioles Zach Foss hits it to left field and it fell in for a double.

The Orioles are up 2-0.

Then in the 3rd Lennox JD Kirchner singles up the middle and brings in teammates Zach Leisinger to put them up 4-0.

Dakota Valley would finally get on the board in the 6th when Sam Otten hits an RBI single.

But, the pitching for Lennox was great.

Orioles senior pitcher Camden Wulf played a complete game and lead the Orioles to their first state title in program history!

Click the play button to watch the highlights!