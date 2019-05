Police Issue 110 Citations in Memorial Day Weekend Saturation Patrol

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls Police conducted a saturation patrol on Saturday night as part of the national Click It, or Ticket campaign.

Police say they had 10 extra officers on patrol from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday. Police issued a citation for one seatbelt violation, a few DWI, speeding tickets, no driver’s license, and no insurance.

Overall, police made 102 traffic stops and issued 110 citations.