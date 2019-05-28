Police: Man Arrested for Leaving One-Year-Old Locked in a Car

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls Police arrested a man on abuse or cruelty to a minor charge on Saturday.

Police say employees at a motel in the 200 block of East 8th Street noticed a baby crying from a car. Police say the baby was crying for almost an hour before employees removed a plastic wrap on the window and took the one-year-old out of the hot car. Police say they’re unsure how long the one-year-old was in the car before he started crying.

As Child Protective Services were taking the one-year-old, 39-year-old Desmond Jones told police that the car belonged to him. Jones told police he had no idea the one-year-old was in the car and that his girlfriend and the one-year-old’s mom must have put him in the car after Jones had driven it. Police say Jones’ story was inconsistent and arrested him on abuse or cruelty to a minor charge.

Police say the one-year-old’s mom has not yet been located.