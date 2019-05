Sandbag Station Opens as Canton Residents Prepare for Flooding

CANTON, S.D. – As flooding continues to plague the Sioux Empire, residents in Canton are preparing for the worst.

The Canton Volunteer Fire Department has opened a sandbagging station at Tri-State Ready Mix. The station is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Shovels and bags are provided. The station is located on the south side of the sand pile.