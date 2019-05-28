SDSU All-American Wrestler Seth Gross Transfers to Wisconsin
BROOKINGS, SD— SDSU wrestling stand-out Seth Gross announced today that he would be
transferring to Wisconsin to join his former coach Chris Bono.
Bono was named the Badgers wrestling head coach in March.
Gross created a great legacy in Brookings
Becoming the programs first national champion, since they jumped to DI and
became a two-time All-American.
We did not see much of gross this season after he had season-ending
surgery.
With the injury gross was able to red-shirt this past season and will be
able to wrestle right away for the Badgers.