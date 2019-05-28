Summer Food Service Program Starts at the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – According to “No Hungry Kid.org,” 18% of kids under 18 are food insecure in the state. This means some might not have access to nutritious meals, especially during the summer.

“When kids are in school, they have access. Easier access to foods or at least a hot meal. So this just expanding those opportunities to the kids when they’re not in school,” says Bill Mawhiney of the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire.

Through the “Child and Adult Nutrition Services” of the South Dakota Department of Education, the “Summer Food Service Program” offers hot meals to children up to 18-years-old. Starting Tuesday, the Boys and Girls Clubs locations will offer breakfast and lunch until the start of the 2019-2020 school year.

Mawwhiney explains, “I think we’re just focused on kids who need it most. so depending on where they are….and that’s why there’s different locations. So there’s different school sites and different non-profits……to spread it out so that way there should be an easier access rather than just a central location for any kid that needs help.”

The meals kids receive focus around the government’s “My Plate,” teaching them the importance of having a balanced meal with a little bit of everything.

“You’re (actually) supposed to have 30 grams of fruit every day and about 20 grams of vegetables,” says Boys and Girls Club Member Madilynn Bauer.

Children who are not members of the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire can also drop-in to receive these free meals. In addition to breakfast and lunch, the Eastside Learning Center and the Horizon Club Locations will serve a snack and dinner. Visit the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire for more information about the dedicated locations for each meal.