Watch: Sneak Peek Inside South Dakota’s First Fleet Farm

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – KDLT got a sneak peek inside South Dakota’s first-ever Fleet Farm store today.

The 185,000 square foot store opens Friday morning at seven at the Sanford Sports Complex near I-29. The location will also house a grocery store, auto department, and gas station. The new store is expected to create about 200 jobs.

Despite a shrinking market for big box stores, officials believe the Wisconsin-based retailer will fit in well with people in the area.

“We come to places that do the things we like to do, be in the outdoors, fix your house, fix your car, farm, ranch. Those are the things Fleet Farm was built on and we think Sioux Falls is a community just like that,” said Fleet Farm CEO Derick Prelle.

Friday’s grand opening will include a storewide scavenger hunt. The first 500 customers on Friday and Saturday also get a free hat.