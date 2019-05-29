Augie Celebrates Championship with Their Fans

SIOUX FALLS, SD— Augustana’s run to the DII softball championship was all done outside of Sioux Falls, but their support back at home was massive.

They got to see that support today at their champion celebration.

The celebration gave Augustana a chance to hear their fans cheer for them one more time.

That was the sound of about 200 people that the team got hear inside the Elmen Center.

After being on the road for a month, the champion Vikings we’re just fortunate for all the support they got throughout their run.

“It’s crazy. It’s kind of making it sink in even a little bit more,” said Ashley Mickschl, sophomore pitcher. “Seeing everybody supporting us and everybody that watched. That we don’t even know, there are just so many people out there supporting us and i love this community.”

This may be their last celebration event until the fall but this team will never be forgotten.