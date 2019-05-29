Concern Grows Over Facial Recognition Technology

The growing use of facial recognition technology, often without our knowledge it is being used, is of increasing concern to legislators on Capitol Hill. The concern very specifically centers around how law enforcement may be using the technology. The House Committee on Oversight and Reform held a hearing last week examining the need for oversight on how it is used on the public. One of KDLT News Today’s tech experts, Will Bushee, sat down with Carleen Wild to discuss.