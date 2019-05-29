Full-Time AM Graphics Operator

KDLT-TV

KDLT-TV (NBC Affiliate in Sioux Falls, SD) seeks a full-time AM Graphics Operator. This ideal candidate will be responsible for making full screen graphics and quarter frames for the KDLT morning newscasts. This position is also responsible for checking and fixing any spelling issues on super, banners and all full screen graphics seen on KDLT NEWS TODAY.

In addition, this candidate should be open to learning to direct the morning show when needed and have knowledge of the audio board to fill in when needed. This candidate will be required to assist with various duties in the newsroom for part of each shift.

Qualifications include:

High School Diploma or GED

Ability to multitask

Strong communication skills

Ability to train

Run multiple robotic cameras

Knowledge of Adobe Photoshop

Report to Department Manager

Great work ethic

Understanding rundowns and how to use it during the newscasts

The graphics operator will be required to work 3:00am-12:00pm. Schedule may change based upon special events including elections, and breaking news.

Please send cover letter and resume to: KDLT-TV; 3600 South Westport Avenue; Sioux Falls, SD or e-mail Production Manager Jeff Johnson at j_johnson@kdlt.com EOE