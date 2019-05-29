Nebraska forward Isaiah Roby Elects to Remain in NBA Draft

SIOUX FALLS, SD— Nebraska’s star forward Isaiah Roby said that he will forgo his senior season in Lincoln and remain eligible for the NBA draft via Twitter.

Roby impressed many teams during the NBA combine.

The 6’8 forward is averaged about 11 points and 7 rebounds during this past season.

He has the chance to become the first draft pick for the Cornhuskers since Venson Hamilton was selected by the Houston Rockets in 1999 draft.

Roby is a projected to be a mid to late second round pick.