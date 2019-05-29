River’s Bend Country Club Struggling with Flooded Course

FLANDREAU, S.D. – The Flandreau golf course is one of many Sioux Empire businesses struggling with recent rainy weather conditions.

The clubhouse and course have still not opened for the season. The course usually opens in mid-April or May but it’s still underwater.

The country club president says the course sees flooding often, but never to this extent. He says there is no estimation of how quickly the nine-hole course will dry out.

The weather and delayed opening is causing financial strain on the course as they have yet to collect any membership or green fees this season.

The Flandreau Country Club has about 120 members and typically sees about 10 to 15 guests a day.