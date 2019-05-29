SDSU Wrestler Tanner Sloan Is Going International

SIOUX FALLS, SD—- Yesterday it was announced that SDSU All-American wrestler Seth Gross was headed to Wisconsin

Well today Jackrabbits made headlines again as Tanner Sloan is headed to Guatemala.

Sloan will be competing in his second international tournament after he was selected to wrestle at the united world wrestling Pan-American championships.

This comes after Sloan earned the top spot on team USA for the 2019 junior world championships earlier this month; he went 4-0 during those trails.

Sloan will be wrestling in the 97 kilogram division for the junior freestyle competition on June 7 in Guatemala.