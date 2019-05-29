Sioux Falls Residents Asked to Limit Water Use Due to Strain on Sanitary Sewer System

Sioux Falls, SD (From the City of Sioux Falls) – Due to the record precipitation received to date in Sioux Falls, Public Works Water Reclamation is experiencing above normal flows in the sanitary sewer system. The high flows are placing significant stress on the sanitary sewer system. We ask that you limit the water usage in your home through Friday evening, May 31, 2019.

It is important to ensure sump pumps are draining outside your home. Improperly discharging sump pumps into the sanitary sewer system can result in sewage backups into homes. It is illegal to attach sump pumps to floor drains or otherwise connect them to the City’s sanitary sewer system. Sump pumps should be discharged into yards or streets.

To report a sewer backup, call the Public Works Water Reclamation Division at 367-8198