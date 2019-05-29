Special Counsel Robert Mueller Says Russia Report ‘Speaks for Itself’

WASHINGTON (AP) – Special counsel Robert Mueller says there were “multiple, systematic efforts” to interfere in the 2016 presidential election and that “deserves the attention of every American.”

Mueller made the comments Wednesday as he ended an almost 10-minute statement about his two-year investigation into Russian election interference and obstruction of justice. Mueller detailed that meddling in an indictment last year, charging 12 Russian military intelligence officers with hacking Democratic email accounts.

Mueller said Wednesday he and the special counsel team chose their words carefully in the report and “the work speaks for itself.” Mueller says that the report is his “testimony” and that he “would not provide information beyond that which is already public in any appearance before Congress.” He says that beyond what he said in his public statement and in his written work he doesn’t believe it is “appropriate” for him “to speak further about the investigation.”

Mueller’s probe found there was no evidence that President Donald Trump’s campaign colluded or conspired with Russia. But a report released at the end of the investigation detailed many contacts between Russia and the campaign.

Special counsel Robert Mueller says charging a president with a crime was “not an option” his team could consider in the Russia investigation. Mueller says that he was bound by longstanding Justice Department opinions that say a president can’t be indicted while in office.

Mueller said on Wednesday “it would be unfair” to potentially accuse someone of a crime when the person couldn’t stand trial to defend himself.

Mueller’s report revealed that President Donald Trump tried to seize control of the Russia probe and force Mueller’s removal to stop him from investigating potential obstruction of justice by the Republican president. Trump has called the investigation a “witch hunt.”

