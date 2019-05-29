Spring Weather Puts a “Damper” on Landscaping Businesses

SIOUX FALLS, SD- Many businesses are feeling the effects of wet spring weather and that includes the landscaping industry.

Landscape Garden Centers in Sioux Falls opened for the season two months ago. Unfortunately with mostly wet ground throughout Sioux Falls, employees say at least 30 of their landscaping projects in residential areas have been delayed for about three or four weeks. They say sales are down slightly about 5%, but the good news is their greenhouse is in full bloom.

“Since we have covered shopping, which is a big plus, you can you know walk around under 20,000 sq. feet of greenhouse space. It’s a controlled environment. That has helped us out tremulously. So people have been able to come out here and pick out there plants,” says Landscape Garden Centers Owner Erik Helland.

The business hopes to bounce back soon and they have some time to work with. They don’t close until the end of the year.