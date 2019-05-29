The Banquet Breaks Ground on New Northwest Location

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Banquet serves nearly 200,000 meals to families in need, now the hope to reach more families is becoming a reality with a groundbreaking on a new location.

A new location for The Banquet will allow families to have easier access to nutritious meals on the northwest side of Sioux Falls.

Located on 5th Street and Marion Road, The Banquet West will serve five meals each week as opposed to the two meals being served at their location on the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. The Banquet will still serve meals to those in need at their main location in downtown Sioux Falls.

The Banquet officials say this will make a huge impact since the USDA identifies the northwest part of Sioux Falls as a “food desert.”

“There is no access to whole foods, nutritious foods in near proximity. So our ability to be out here will significantly make that easier for people to have access to those whole, nutritious foods that are very hard for them to come by,” said The Banquet Executive Director Tamera Jerke-Liesinger.

The Banquet West is anticipating an early 2020 opening.