What is the Next Step For Champion Augustana Softball

SIOUX FALLS, SD— Augustana after losing in the NCAA Regionals the past two seasons, they claimed their glory by winning the NCAA DII championship on Monday.

Then less than 24 hours after winning the championship the champs returned home yesterday.

Where awaiting them was family and friends to celebrate their accomplishment.

But for many of the seniors on team, they have reached the pinnacle of dii softball and played their last game.

Now it’s more of what happens next.

“Oh yeah, I’m a little confused on what do with myself. I been living in Sioux Falls for three years and I’m going home,” said Maggie Kadrlik, senior catcher. “I don’t really know what i am supposed to do with myself. But it hasn’t completely set in that we’re all done yet but I’m sure it will.”

Augustana is having their “Champions Celebration” at 5:30 pm today, where the team can connect with their fans.