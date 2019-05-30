National Championship Surreal For Augustana After Month-Long Road Odyssey

Vikings Won 17 of 20 On The Road Over The Last Month To Claim Title

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — After spending most of the last month on the road, the NCAA Division Two National Champion Augustana softball team has their feet firmly planted on the ground back home in Sioux Falls.

Which is a little bit strange.

The last time the Vikings played a game in Sioux Falls was on April 24th! Between the end of the regular season, the NSIC Tournament in Rochester, the Central Regional in Winona, the Super Regional in Oklahoma and the College World Series in Denver, the Vikings got into quite the routine away from Bowden Field, winning 17 of their final 20 games to bring home the program’s first national title in 28 years.

So it’s a bit understandable that the Vikings find it odd not to be playing a game this weekend!