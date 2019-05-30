Minnesota-Based Evereve to Open in Empire Mall

The retailer is one of the fastest growing women’s fashion brands in America

Some fun news out of the Empire Mall – EVEREVE, an Edina, Minnesota-based women’s clothing retailer will be joining the roster of 140 other stores, come this fall.

Construction on the contemporary fashion brand will begin this summer. The store will be located on the front of the mall, right across the hall from Red Robin.

“We currently serve over one thousand Sioux Falls customers online and in our EVEREVE stores across the country, and it seems each day we get a request from one of them to open a store in Sioux Falls,” co-founder and co-CEO Mike Tamte, said in a statement. “We look forward to bringing our modern yet versatile assortment of clothing along with our wholehearted service to Sioux Falls this September.”

Tamte, along with his wife Megan, founded the company in 2004, and together they eclipsed $120MM in sales in 2018. The retailer operates 86 stores in 26 states and has plans to open a minimum of ten new locations by mid-2020. This will be EVEREVE’S first South Dakota location.

The boutique carries brands including, 7 For All Mankind, Paige, KUT From the Kloth, SPANX, Free People, Hudson, Sanctuary, Michael Stars as well as on trend shoes from J/Slides, Sam Edelman, Kenneth Cole, Sorel and more. The nearly 3,300 square foot EVEREVE will welcome shoppers to work with trained stylists who pay close attention to body type and lifestyle. The store team looks forward to hosting influencer parties, local fundraisers and seasonal styling events.