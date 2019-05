Olmstead & Sioux Falls East Blank Rapid City Post 22

Post 15 East Picks Up First Win Of The Season 3-0

RAPID CITY, S.D. — Tanner Olmstead struck out five over six innings of shutout baseball to lead Sioux Falls East to their first victory of the season, 3-0, over defending Legion state champion Rapid City Post 22 on Thursday morning. Click on the video viewer for highlights!