School Zone: Summer Lunch Programs Throughout Sioux Empire

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – It might not be something you realize, but hunger continues to plague parts of the Sioux Empire.

One out of every eight South Dakotan’s are food insecure, and one out of every six children are at risk of going hungry. Those numbers are according to Feeding South Dakota.

However, through summer lunch programs, students are able to eat during the summer months. These programs are present in nearly every community in our region.

