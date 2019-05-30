SDSU Football To Get Nationally Televised Kickoff Against Minnesota

Jacks & Gophers Will Open Season August 29th on FS 1

MINNEAPOLIS, MN — Kickoff to the 2019 South Dakota State football season is just a hair under three months away, and the Rabbits will get a national TV audience when they face the Golden Gophers.

Minnesota announcing that the August 29th opener with SDSU will start at 8 PM from TCF Bank Stadium and be televised nationally on Fox Sports 1. The Jacks are coming off a 10-3 season in which they made the FCS Semifinals for a second straight year, while the Gophers went 7-6 in PJ Fleck’s second year and won the Quick Lane Bowl.

It’s been a decade since the two programs last met on the gridiron. Minnesota kicked a late field goal to beat the Jacks 16-13 in 2009.